Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby has been suspended for two years for a doping violation, the Football Association has announced.

The 22-year-old was charged after providing a urine sample in November last year after testing positive for the natural stimulant higenamine, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances.

An independent regulatory commission imposed the mandatory two-year ban.

Diaby admitted the charge, the FA said, but did not establish how the substance entered his system. The suspension is effective from the date of the player's provisional suspension on January 17, 2020 and will run up to and including.

Diaby was also ordered to meet the costs of the hearing, listed as £1,680.

The commission stated: "It goes almost without saying that this will have major personal and financial consequences for him and those members of his family that he supports.

The Barnsley FC player released a statement to his fans on Twitter: