Gang member jailed for life for drive-by shooting of 12-year-old boy

A gang member who seriously injured a 12-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting during a drugs war in Sheffield has been jailed for life.

A judge told Stephen Dunford, 25, that the activities of his gang had "engendered enormous fear" and made the lives of residents "a living nightmare".

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the boy was with friends outside a sandwich shop in the Arbourthorne area on January 12 when he was shot in the leg by Dunford, who opened fire with a revolver from the passenger seat of stolen Ford Focus.

Another man also fired from the car, the court heard.

The boy, who was not the intended target of the attack, was seriously injured in the incident and doctors have never managed to remove the bullet from his thigh.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC described how another boy escaped death by centimetres when a second bullet passed through the hood of his top.

Dunford, who was found guilty of attempted murder and other offences after a six-week trial, was told by Judge Richardson on Wednesday: "It is only a matter of good fortune and chance you did not kill them both."

He said that, if both boys had died, Dunford would have received a whole life tariff.

Instead, Judge Richardson jailed Dunford for life with a minimum term of 19 years.

I have no doubt your conduct is corrosive towards society and your life is replete with irredeemable criminality.You pose enormous danger to the general public. Judge Richardson

He added: "It is as plain as plain could be that you have engendered immense fear on a whole section of Sheffield and have made the lives of decent citizens bordering, if not passing into, the realm of a living nightmare.