New local testing site opened in Lincoln

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened at the University of Lincoln, as part of the Government’s drive to continue to improve the accessibility of covid testing for local communities.

Testing at the new site starts from today (Wednesday 7 October), with appointments made available daily, but only for those with coronavirus symptoms.

We are pleased to be supporting the Government and the NHS in setting up and managing the new testing centre in Lincoln, as well as the testing centres we are already operating. Kevin Craven, Serco CEO for UK

The newly built testing facility can be found at the University of Lincoln, on the Joseph Banks Laboratory car park off Beevor Street.

The centre will have a staggered opening for the first few days, and then run from 8am-8pm.

The site is part of a large network of diagnostic testing facilities which now comprises of 77 drive-through sites, 151 walk-through sites, 258 mobile units, home testing and satellite kits and five mega laboratories.