A five-year-old girl from Keighley has been praised by West Yorkshire Fire Service after she raised the alarm when a fire broke out in her grandparents' bathroom.

Aurora Hawley was at her grandparents' house last month, when she noticed smoke and a burning smell coming from the wooden panelling in their bathroom. Sensing that something wasn’t right, Aurora ran downstairs to tell her family and insisted that someone come and take a look.

Aurora’s grandad, Leo, went to investigate and found that the sun was reflecting off a new mirror onto wooden panels on the wall, starting a small fire. Quickly moving the mirror away from the sunlight, Leo got Aurora to safety and made sure the fire had not fully taken hold.

The family say they are aware that if Aurora had not raised the alarm, or if they had not been in when the fire started, things could have turned out much differently.

West Yorkshire fire service has praised Aurora and her quick thinking in a thank you video and they’re asking everyone to be more aware of the dangers of fires starting in this way.

I looked up and saw some smoke coming out of the wall. I just shrugged my shoulders and kept on washing my hands. Then I smelt fire and was a bit scared and I knew I should go downstairs and tell everybody there was smoke in the bathroom. Aurora Hawley

Aurora’s grandma Mandi Carter-Foley said: "When Aurora first came down and said there was smoke coming out of the wall we thought maybe she could just smell something from outside, so it was only when she insisted that something was wrong that we went to take a look.

“We’re so glad we did, and we’re so proud of Aurora for raising the alarm! Goodness knows what would have happened if she hadn’t – it doesn’t bare thinking about.