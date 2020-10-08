Arrests made after man stabbed to death in Hull

Following the death of a man in the Peel Street area of Hull last night, a murder investigation has been launched.

The man was found in the street with stab wound injuries at around 8.10pm on Wednesday (7 October). He was taken to hospital but died a short time afterwards.

A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days. The man’s family have been informed.

A number of arrests were made last night in connection to the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Clark said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation, however following leads and analysis already carried out, we do believe this was an isolated incident with no wider threat or risk to the general public.

“There was a large group of individuals in the area, which tragically resulted in one man suffering fatal stab wounds.

The circumstances of the incident and the events leading up to it will be fully established as part of the investigation, with a dedicated team of detectives and officers working through CCTV footage, house to house enquiries and taking witness statements to obtain a clear and full picture. Detective Chief Inspector Bob Clark, Humberside Police

“There remains a police scene in place whilst enquiries are carried out, with additional police patrols that will be present in the area throughout the day and over the weekend to provide a visible presence and reassurance to the local community.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the incident or who has any information to please come forward, as your assistance could be vital to the investigation and holding who is responsible to account.”