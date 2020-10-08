Family of missing 72-year-old from York of issue emotional appeal

Joseph Cafferkey, aged 72, from Dijon Avenue, Acomb, has not been seen since lunchtime on Wednesday 30 September 2020.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are today continuing to search locations around the city, after the 72-year-old went missing from his home in Acomb.

His disappearance is out of character and police are extremely concerned for his welfare.

In a statement, Deborah Smith, Sandy Tiffney, Chrissy Green and Steve Chapman, members of his family from York, said:

“We all miss Joe desperately, and we’re so worried about what has happened to him. It is completely out of character for Joe to go off without telling anyone. We just want him back safe and sound.

He has been a large part of our family for over 35 years, for over 30 years as our mum’s partner. He has many friends, and loved the outdoor life, volunteering at St Nick’s nature reserve. We can’t think of any reason why he would just disappear like this out of the blue. We believe that he had an injury which may have affected his judgement. Deborah Smith, Sandy Tiffney, Chrissy Green and Steve Chapman

“We know the police are doing their best to find Joe and get him home. We urge anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, to call the police straight away.

"Please, please, check your gardens, outbuildings or sheltered or overgrown areas and if possible please share this appeal on social media, or do anything you can to help bring Joe back to us.

“Please Joe, if you have gone away of your own accord please let us know that you’re safe and well.”

Joseph is described as white, medium build, with receding grey hair. He speaks with a strong Irish accent.

Credit: North Yorkshire Police

He has family connections in Warrington in Cheshire, Holyhead in Wales and in County Mayo, Republic of Ireland.

Detailed searches and enquiries, including house-to-house, CCTV and regular hospital, transport and financial checks, have been carried out and remain active in the effort to find him.

Police enquiries have confirmed that he suffered a fall at his home on Saturday 26 September which required medical attention to a stomach injury.

Also, due to the colder conditions and heavy rain in recent days, this has increased the risk of being been exposed to the elements if he has become unwell, fallen or lost while walking.