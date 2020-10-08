"Park Life" is a new series presented by our weather forecaster Jon Mitchell, who loves getting out and about.

Throughout October, he will be visiting some of the region's great outdoor spaces, from the "traditional" to the "linear", meeting the volunteers who maintain the parks for the enjoyment of all.

Over the next three weeks Calendar will be featuring outdoor spaces such as the local secret that is Parkinson's Park in Guiseley, the beautiful Parkwood Springs in Sheffield and Pearson Park in Hull.

Jon's first stop is at the Don Gorge in Doncaster, which runs alongside the River Don. The green space has seen an amazing transformation in recent years.

In the 1970's the river Don was notorious for being the most polluted river in Britain, but now, 50 years later, the transformation has been astounding.

The Don Gorge is located between Warmsworth and Sprotbrough, the A1M and Conisbrough and is an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Although, according to Liz Reeve from the Don Valley Community Group, that has not always been the case.

Before the Industrial revolution all the apprentices in Sheffield used to have salmon nearly every day to eat because there were so many in the river and gradually with the number of people who came to live and work in the Sheffield area, all the sewerage and industrial waste went into the river and by the 1950's it was considered to be one of the most polluted in Europe. Liz Reeve, Don Valley Community Group

Over time the area has cleaned up its act, the weir now has a fish pass, so that salmon are once again thriving in the waters and volunteers continue to work with the authorities to keep the park looking its best.

The Don Gorge Community Group has been operating for around 20 years.

There's seven or eight of us, in the past we had up to a dozen more but some were of working age and got employment and left and we do keep trying to get more people involved but it is difficult. Graham Venables, Don Valley Community Group