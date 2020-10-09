Campaigners call for 'Zach's Law' to target internet trolls

A nine-year-old boy from Liversedge has inspired a campaign for "Zach's Law" to put an end to online abuse.

Zach Eagling, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, was targeted by internet trolls during a marathon fund-raising walk in the summer.

His mother was sent flashing and strobing images on social media aimed at prompting a seizure in her son.

Zach himself vowed not to let the bullies win and went on to walk 2.6km unaided before his ninth birthday, raising £12,000 for charity.

This week he and others supported by the Epilepsy Society spoke to MPs and civil servants online as they called for a change in the law.