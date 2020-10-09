Cash boost for Leeds Library to help ease impact of pandemic

The Leeds Library is set to receive a financial boost from the government, as part of a billion pound Culture Recovery Fund. It's hoped the money will help to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Leeds Library has been awarded a grant for £68,400 - which will be put towards work on the Grade 2 Listed building. The library says that part of the grant will also look at how the service can be more sustainable into the future.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

“As a nation it is essential that we preserve our heritage and celebrate and learn from our past. This massive support package will protect our shared heritage for future generations, save jobs and help us prepare for a cultural bounce-back post covid.”

Carl Hutton, Chief Executive of The Leeds Library said:

The Leeds Library is the oldest membership subscription of its kind in the UK, with our collection of 140,000 items highlighting the reading interests of our members for over 250 years. The grant from the Culture Recovery Fund will mean that we are in a position to safeguard these collections and our work not just with our Members but with the people of Leeds for years to come. Carl Hutton, CEO Leeds Library

The Leeds Library has been open since the beginning of July, but its services have been drastically impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. It's hoped that with the grant, they can look to engage the city more effectively.