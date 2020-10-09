The Piece Hall in Halifax has been given £995,000 to help it to stay open during the pandemic.

Historic England says the government's Culture Recovery Fund will help places like the Piece Hall to 'fix their roofs and pay the bills'.

It will certainly take us into the middle of next year and importantly enable us to buy kit and equipment to weatherproof the courtyard so that the space can be used come rain or shine Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Piece Hall.

The International Bomber Command Centre in Lincolnshire has received £426,700 from the recovery fund.

The memorial which features the names of thousands of people who died in the Second World War lost 90% of its income during lockdown and was threatened with closure.