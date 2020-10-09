Concerns over the future of Hull Fair

There are concerns that the coronavirus pandemic could spell the end of the travelling fairground, as fairs around the country sit idle while outgoings continue to mount.

For the first time since the Second World War, many well-known Yorkshire and Lincolnshire fairs have been cancelled - including one of Europe's biggest - Hull - which was due to take place this weekend.

David Hirst reports.

In a statement, The Department For Culture, Media and Sport said that travelling fairgrounds can apply to its one and a half billion pounds recovery fund. It said that it "recognised these are difficult times for travelling funfairs and is working flat out to help those affected through these challenging times".