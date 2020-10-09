Hundreds of people in our region have been named in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Former Yorkshire and England bowler Darren Gough who took over 400 wickets for the national team has been bestowed an MBE.

The Barnsley bowler took over 400 wickets for England Credit: PA

The list, which was due to be published in June, was postponed in order to consider nominations for people playing crucial roles during the first months of the COVID-19 effort.

Below is a list of a few of those that have been honoured.

Zane Powles

Zane Powles from Grimsby delivered over 7 and a half thousand school meals to his students At Western Primary School during lockdown.

The 48 year old teacher carried around 80 meals a day on foot ensuring non of his pupils went hungry.

Powles then cycled to every castle in the UK to raise money for charity. He's received top marks for his efforts by the palace and will receive an MBE.

DR Carter Singh

Videos in different languages like this one is punjabi from Dr Carter Singh has helped thousands of people from BAME communities get vital medical help and information during the pandemic.

Dr Singh's work with those with learning difficulties at his practice in Sutton in Ashfield has seen him awarded with an MBE for services to healthcare.

Rhian Livinstone

Rhian Livinstone is one of the members that helped create the 'Helping Driffield Covid-19 Group'.

The 24 year old a long with an army of volunteers helped deliver shopping, medication and companionship over the phone to those forced to self isolate in East Yorkshire.

She recieve a British Empire medal for services to the community.

Paul Billam

Paul Billam from Barnsley has been putting smiles on faces in neighbourhoods around South Yorkshire by dressing up as different characters.

The local bus driver has raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years and checked on his regular passengers during lockdown. He'll pick up a British Empire Medal.

Paul dressed up in different costume's to make people in his neighbourhood smile during lockdown Credit: Editorial

Linda Pollard

Linda Pollard's 30 year service to Healthcare has been rewarded with a Dameship in the Queens birthday honours list.

The Chair of Leeds Teaching Hospital secured funding for a 2 new hospitals in the city and has vastly improved the quality of care within the trust.

Ann Harding

Ann Harding in Settle North Yorkshire will receive and British Empire Medal for services to the community.

She's responsible for saving and promoting the town's Victoria Hall, the world's oldest music hall.

When Covid hit the venue became the hub of the community's coronavirus response and helped safeguard the Hall's future by opening a pop-up charity shop.