Concern for missing Halifax teenager

Police are appealing for information to help trace a teenage boy who has gone missing from Halifax and is believed to be in the York area.

Luke Connor, aged 16, was reported missing last night (October 9th) after he failed to return on the train from a visit to York.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

He's 5ft 7ins tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 1863 of October 9 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat