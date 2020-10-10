Hull murder victim named as several people arrested

Detectives have named a man who was stabbed to death in Hull as 20-year-old Abdullah Balouchi.

It follows a disturbance in Peel Street at around 8pm on October 7th. Mr Balouchi was injured and taken to hospital where he died.

Six people have been arrested so far and currently remain in police custody and a Section 60 order - which allows police officers to stop and search anyone without needing to have reasonable grounds - was put in place yesterday in the ward areas of Avenues, Central and St Andrews until 4pm today (October 10th).

There will continue to be a highly visible police presence in and around the Peel Street area over the weekend, and detectives appealing for anyone who was in the area, or has any information to come forward.

No matter how insignificant or small you feel the information you may have is, it could be vital to the investigation. We are committed and determined in holding whoever is responsible to account and we will do all we can to bring them to justice for such a senseless and tragic death. Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Bob Clark

Information can be passed on via the online portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/16HQ20N62-PO1 via the charity Crimestoppers where information can remain completely anonymous by calling 0800 555111, or by calling police on 101 with log number 500 of 7 October 2020.