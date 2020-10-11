Army cadets run a marathon one thousand metres underground
A group of Army cadets have set a new world record on the North Yorkshire coast, for running the deepest underground marathon.
A thousand metres below ground at Boulby Mine, the team of runners are aiming to highlight hidden mental health difficulties.
They endured temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees, dust and dirt and for part of the marathon were actually running under the North Sea.
Here's Sally Orange Ambassador for the Army Cadet Force