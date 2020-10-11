The father of a man who died after being stabbed in Hull earlier this week has described the incident as a "senseless act of violence".

Abdullah Balouchi, 20, died in hospital following an altercation on Peel Street on Wednesday at around 8pm.

In a post on social media, his father Farouk called on young people not to carry knives, adding that "our young children are clearly under siege".

It comes after a crowdfunding page set up in aid of Abdullah's family raised more than £7,000.

Knife crime is an act of terror and our young children are clearly under siege by these organised gangs coming in to the city from other bigger cities. I implore young people to not carry knifes and to give the police any information they have. Farouk Balouchi, Abdullah's father

Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, while police have increased stop and search powers in the area.

Humberside Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 500 of October 7.