An arts centre in Bradford is among several organisations set to benefit from government grants aimed at helping them deal with challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kala Sangam has been awarded £123,000 from the government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF, as recipients of cash from the first round of funding were announced today.

122 groups in Yorkshire and the Humber region will share just over £18.5m

96 awards have been announced in the East Midlands totalling £17.1m

A total of £257 million of investment has been announced today with further rounds of funding in the cultural and heritage sector due to be announced over the coming weeks.

Venues awarded in the Calendar region include The Leadmill in Sheffield which will receive more than £240,000 and Hull Truck Theatre which reopens on 12th November with the Hull Jazz Festival.

Kala Sangam said that as well as securing the jobs of the staff, the money will be used to support freelance artists from the Bradford region to create and develop their work.