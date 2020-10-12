Detectives in South Yorkshire have launched a fresh plea for information 15 years after a Doncaster grandmother was killed in her own home.

Nora Tait, 69, was bludgeoned to death in Hexthorpe in 2005.

She was last seen on October 12, 2005 just before she bought fish and chips from a local takeaway. Police believe she was killed later that day in her home in Stone Close Avenue.A close friend found Nora’s body a day later, on October 13. Her fish and chip dinner lay untouched on the dining room table.Detectives say the weapon used to attack Nora has never been found. The only item taken from her home was a black leather purse, which has also never been recovered.

Nora's family has joined the police appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Nora was killed in the most horrific circumstances, and 15 years on, we are still very much committed to finding her killer, and bringing some element of closure for her family. We have always believed that the answers as to what happened to Nora, and who killed her, lie within the local community. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton

Investigators are taking advantage of advances in scientific techniques to re-examine evidence in Nora’s case for previously undetected traces of DNA.

Our mother, who was dearly loved by her friends, family and neighbours was murdered in her home on what could have only seemed like an ordinary day for her. She was taken away in the most cruel way, and never being granted the closure that we all deserve only adds to the ongoing pain we all feel. Nora's family statement