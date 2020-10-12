Police step up search for missing York pensioner Joseph Cafferkey

Police in North Yorkshire have distributed hundreds of leaflets to homes across York as the search continues for missing pensioner Joseph Cafferkey.

Police officers, dogs and drones have all been used in widespread searches for the 72-year-old from Acomb, who was reported missing ten days ago.

Police say over the weekend, hundreds of flyers with details about Joseph were delivered by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team to properties in the south-west of the city, including The Mount and surrounding streets.

Areas searched by officers include a wide radius around his home address; St Nicholas Fields, where Joseph used to volunteer; and Hob Moor, a large area of common land not far from his home. Checks have also been carried out at local hospitals and those in other areas for anyone matching his description.

Joseph has not been seen since he was reported missing on Friday 2 October. Officer say his disappearance is out of character, and they are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Residents in the south-west of city are being asked to take a few minutes today to check any outbuildings or sheds in their gardens for any sign of the pensioner.

Joseph is described as white, medium build, with receding grey hair. He speaks with a strong Irish accent.

He has family connections in Warrington in Cheshire, Holyhead in Wales and in County Mayo, Republic of Ireland.