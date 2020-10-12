Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis says he has had it confirmed that Tier 2 Covid-19 restrictions will be imposed in South Yorkshire.

The Barnsley Central MP took to social media to say he had spoken to Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the restrictions.

Under Tier 2, it is believed indoor mixing of households is not allowed. However, two households may be allowed to meet in a private garden, as long as the rule of six and social distancing are followed.

It comes as hospital bosses in Sheffield issued fresh safety advice after seeing a steady increase in Covid-19 patients.

Dr David Hughes, Medical Director, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the number of patients had risen from 20 to 80 in the last three weeks. He also said nine people are in intensive care.

We are not yet anywhere near the numbers we saw in March and April and the rise in cases is not as quick as before but this steady increase is a warning sign that we are going in the wrong direction and we are urging everyone to follow the advice of wash your hands regularly, keep your distance from others, respect the rule of 6 and wear a mask. Dr David Hughes

He went on to urge the public to do their bit to reduce potential transmission of this virus.