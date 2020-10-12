Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a three-tier Covid-19 restrictions system in a bid to simplify the rules.

The three tiers are titled MEDIUM, HIGH and VERY HIGH.

Following today's announcement, it has been confirmed that parts of West Yorkshire which were under local restrictions are under Tier 2 (HIGH). South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire are also in Tier 2.

All other parts of the Calendar region are in Tier 1 (MEDIUM).

So what do the tiers mean?

This is how the restrictions are listed under each tier:

Tier 1 - MEDIUM - national restrictions remain in place which includes the rule of six and 10pm curfew.

All businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a Covid-Secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law, such as nightclubs.

Certain businesses selling food or drink on their premises are required to close between 10pm and 5am. Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-thru.

Schools, universities and places of worship remain open

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees

Organised indoor sport and exercise classes can continue to take place, provided the Rule of Six is followed

People must not meet in groups larger than 6, indoors or outdoors

Tier 2 - HIGH - everything in Tier 1, plus the following additional restrictions:

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

People must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space.

People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or to plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.

Tier 3 - VERY HIGH - for areas with high infection rate, closure of hospitality:

Pubs and bars must close, and can only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant - which means serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal. They may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal.

Wedding receptions are not allowed

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor or outdoor setting, whether at home or in a public space. The Rule of Six applies in open public spaces like parks and beaches.

People should try to avoid travelling outside the ‘Very High’ area they are in, or entering a ‘Very High’ area, other than for things like work, education, accessing youth services, to meet caring responsibilities or if they are in transit.

People should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK if they are resident in a ‘Very High’ area, or avoid staying overnight in a ‘Very High’ area if they are resident elsewhere.

Which tier is my area under?

In terms of the Calendar region (Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire), all areas are in Tier 1 (MEDIUM) unless listed below.

Tier 2 (HIGH) restrictions apply in the following areas:

West Yorkshire

Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees, Calderdale, Wakefield

South Yorkshire

Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster, Sheffield

Nottinghamshire is also under Tier 2.

The only part of the UK under Tier 3 (VERY HIGH) is Liverpool, where T3 restrictions will be imposed later this week.