Danny Cowley coaches daughter Bella's winning football team

As the former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley waits for his next chance in professional football, he's lending his skills to a junior club in Lincoln.

He's coached multi million pound footballers at some of the biggest stadiums in the country. But now he's got his hands full coaching his daughter Bella's team - Lincoln United girls under 12's - who play in an all boys league.

And as Chris Dawkes reports they're certainly benefitting from his expert tuition