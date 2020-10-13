Reports of disability hate crimes on the rise - yet number of charges drops

It's national hate crime awareness week - and campaigners say that whilst a rising number of crimes are being reported to police - the number of people being charged has fallen.

South Yorkshire Police has seen an increase of 40 per cent in the number of people with disabilities in our region reporting hate crimes.

The force says it's because better engagement with communities has given victims more confidence to come forward.

Hate crime reports on the increase

But the number of charges for such crimes is lower than last year, and campaigners say there is still a lot of work to be done. Emma Wilkinson talks to campaigner Shaun Webster, who has been on the receiving end himself, and to Chief Superintendent Sarah Poolman from South Yorkshire Police.

Hate crimes are any crimes that are targeted at a person because of hostility or prejudice towards that person’s disability, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, sexual orientation or transgender identity.

