New 3-tier lockdown system comes into force across the region

The new tier system of covid restrictions came in at midnight last night (October 13th) with much of our region in the tier 2 "high zone" with added restrictions for those in South Yorkshire .

There's a stark warning from Greg Fell, director of public health for Sheffield, who says it is a 'matter of when, not if' the city is put into the highest tier of lockdown.

And there's uncertainty and discord elsewhere - with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer demanding the Prime Minister follows scientific advice and imposes a "circuit breaker".

He says a short lockdown would allow the government time to get its coronavirus testing strategy in order, something he has repeatedly criticised at PMQs.

Meanwhile, two tory MPs from our region voted against the new three tier system for covid restrictions .

Wakefield MP Imran Khan and Shipley's Phillip Davies opposed the stricter virus rules but the vote went through.

That means from today, those living in West and South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire cannot meet up with other households indoors and the "rule of six" applies outdoors. Bars and restaurants will continue to operate with a 10pm closing time.North Yorkshire remains in the lowest tier one catergory.

The MP for Mansfield, Ben Bradley has expressed his frustrations that his constituency - which has the lowest rate of infections in Nottinghamshire, has been placed under tier two restrictions.