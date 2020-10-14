Police called to moo-ve stray cows from road in Bradford

Puns have been pouring in after West Yorkshire Police tweeted of their efforts to deal with a herd of loose cows on Manningham Lane in Bradford.

The officers were called to moo-ve the animals to safety, saying enquiries were ongoing to find out where they had escaped from ..... and that the best pun does not win a prize.

But that hasn't stopped dozens of people from milking the post - with comments like 'udder chaos', it's a 'black and white case', must be from 'Uddersfield' and bet the animals were 'friesen'.