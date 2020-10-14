Three teenagers charged with murder of Abdullah Balouchi

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Abdullah Balouchi who was stabbed to death on Peel Street in Hull on October 7th.

Khalid Aadan , who's 18 and Mohamed Aadan who's 19, both of Pendrill Street, Hull, and a 17 year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been remanded in custody after appearing at Hull Magistrates Court.

One man remains in police custody - others who were arrested in connection with the incident have now been released without charge.