Two men in custody on suspicion of murder of man in Barnsley

Second man remains in hospital

Two men are being held in police custody on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Barnsley. The 42-year-old was found by police with significant injuries at a property on Pinder Oakes Cottages on October 12th. He was taken to hospital where he died earlier today (October 14th).

The man was found by officers who'd been called when a 43-year-old man arrived at Kendray Hospital with serious head injuries. Subsequent enquiries led them to the second man. His family are being supported by specialist officers. The 43-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition. Two men, aged 40 and 44, were arrested at the scene on Monday and remain in police custody.