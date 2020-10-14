Two men in custody on suspicion of murder of man in Barnsley

Two men are being held in police custody on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Barnsley. The 42-year-old was found by police with significant injuries at a property on Pinder Oakes Cottages on October 12th. He was taken to hospital where he died earlier today (October 14th).

The man was found by officers who'd been called when a 43-year-old man arrived at Kendray Hospital with serious head injuries. Subsequent enquiries led them to the second man. His family are being supported by specialist officers. The 43-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition. Two men, aged 40 and 44, were arrested at the scene on Monday and remain in police custody.