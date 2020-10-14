Youth centre in memory of Lincolnshire schoolgirl Amelia Wood nears completion

The mother of Amelia Wood, who died when she was hit by a wheel that came off a moving car in Manby, is opening a youth and community centre in her memory.

Amelia Wood

Following Amelia's death, Hayley Hodson set up Mimi's Mission, to fundraise for charity and give back to the Lincolnshire community that has supported her family over the past two and a half years.

She'd always hoped to open a youth centre and enrolled on a university course to study youth work, but finding a premises proved difficult.

Last year, following a rise in anti-social behaviour in Manby, Councillor Terry Knowles identified a council-owned building that had become vacant and set up a meeting between Hayley and East Lindsey District Council.

The community centre in Amelia's memory

Hayley says the council has been very supportive of Mimi's Youth and Community Centre, letting her use the building for peppercorn rent.

Donations from the community and nearby businesses have allowed Hayley and her family to refurbish the building and she hopes a community cafe on the site will fund the services and activities for young people that she has planned.

Lots of youth centres have closed over the years and more have shut because of Covid-19. This village is wonderful but there is very little for young people to do here and there have been lots of problems with some children playing in dangerous derelict buildings nearby .......

.... Plus, the pandemic is affecting children's mental health so I think it's more important than ever that there are safe places for children to come, socialise, learn new skills or just be somewhere where they feel comfortable. It's all about better community cohesion Hayley Hodson, Amelia's mother