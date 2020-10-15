East Yorkshire man prosecuted over Sala plane crash

A man from East Yorkshire is being prosecuted over the plane crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala and left its Lincolnshire pilot missing.

David Henderson, 66, is accused of acting in a "reckless or negligent manner".

The prosecution follows the crash in January last year where the plane, being flown by Crowle pilot, David Ibbotson, ditched into the English Channel near Guernsey.

Mr Sala's body was recovered from the wreckage, but Mr Ibbotson has never been found.

David Henderson has already appeared in court - where he was also accused of being involved in the unlicensed commercial use of the plane.

He's due to appear at Cardiff Crown court later this month.