A couple whose 12-year-old daughter drowned on a school trip in France five years ago are opening a so-called 'grief cafe' for other bereaved families to share their experiences.

Tony and Brenda Lawson left their native Hull following Jessica's death and now live in Portugal.

Since the tragic incident in 2015, they have created the Jessica Lawson Foundation which hopes to continue her memory and help others who have lost loved ones.

Jessica was among a group of 24 pupils and three teachers from Wolfreton School on a school trip in France. They were at an activity centre in the Massif Central region when the pontoon they were playing on overturned.

Last year, Jessica's parents said they are still waiting for answers on the tragedy from French authorities.

The grief cafe will 'pop-up' regularly along the Algarve coast.

It's just about starting to socialise again, looking forward to something in the calendar once a month. Even if it's a pop-up cafe, you've got something to look forward to again. In our circumstance we found that you could never look forward. Brenda Lawson, Jessica's mother

For more help, support and information on how to deal with bereavement head to The Good Grief Trust website.