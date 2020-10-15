"Park Life" is a new series presented by our weather forecaster Jon Mitchell, who loves getting out and about.

Jon has been visiting some of the region's great outdoor spaces, from the "traditional" to the "linear", meeting the volunteers who maintain the parks for the enjoyment of all.

Jon's second stop in his green tour is Parkwood Springs in Sheffield, for years an area around the former Ski Village, but now an attraction in its own right.

The natural green space, which is full of wildlife, is less than a mile from the city centre and offers spectacular views over the city, the suburbs and the distant moors of the Peak District.

Parkwood Springs runs for nearly 1.5 miles from Rutland Road in the south to Herries Road, at Shirecliffe, to the north. Credit: ITV News

In the last 15 years, the space now surrounding the derelict slopes has been transformed into "the Hyde Park of the North."

We have got this wonderful countryside and you could imagine we are in the middle of the Peak District, but I like to think that you can almost reach out and touch the top of the Town Hall. It stretches really from the edge of Kelham Island, right up through Wardsend Cemetery and on to Sheffield Wednesday's Football Ground. Neill Schofield, Friends of Parkwood Springs

From areas good for a peaceful walk, to one of the best mountain bike trails in the country, Parkwood Springs has it all. Plans are also afoot to bring skiing back to the park's slopes

There's all these people that use it and love it, within 3km there are 100,000 people and we really want it to be an active park for the city, we have seen during lock down loads of people enjoying it, walking seeing nature, working in the forest garden and we're working with British cycling, we have world class mountain bike trails here, and so it's a park for everyone. Jon Dallow, Sheffield City Council

The park has also become a pillar of the community. Today, the Aden Steelers offer football in the park, but in the past have used the green space for community events and festivities.

Historically, that community spirit has flourished at Parkwood Springs and the park has also provided for the locals.

Parkwood Springs has a trail for keen mountain bikers Credit: ITV News

No tree in the green surroundings is more than 70 years old. That's because in the 1920's and then after the Second World War, people in the city needed fire wood. So they came to Parkwood Springs and cut the trees down for fire wood.

Decades on, this green oasis remains a vital facility for young and old. A massive space, offering so much and only a stone's throw away from the city centre.