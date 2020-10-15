Police: Missing Leeds teenager believed to be in Birmingham

A teenage girl who has gone missing from her home in Leeds is believed to be in Birmingham, police say.

Camilla Tafaganda, 15, from Harehills, was reported missing on Monday after last being seen on Saturday.

She is described as black, 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with black hair in plaits past shoulder length.

Officers, concerned for her welfare, say enquiries suggest she has travelled to the Birmingham area.

They would like to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.