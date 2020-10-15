Sheffield takeaways fined for flouting Covid-19 restrictions

Several takeaways in Sheffield have been handed fixed penalty notices for breaching the government’s 10pm coronavirus curfew.

The council says notices were served over the last few days following reports from members of the public and spot checks by licensing officers.

According to officials the businesses ignored the advice and warning letters that were issued to hospitality venues across the city, outlining the latest restrictions.

There is no excuse for any business to breach the rules which are in place to keep people safe, prevent the spread of infection and keep our city open. We will continue to monitor and investigate businesses to make sure they are doing their bit. Steve Lonnia, Head of Licensing at Sheffield City Council

A first fixed penalty notice comes with a fine of £1,000 that then doubles if a business receives a second notice, a third notice is £4,000 and a fourth would present a £10,000 fine.

Given the increasing rate of infection it is more important than ever that businesses stick to the current guidance. We want the city to remain open and the only way this can happen is if we all play our part. Greg Fell, Director of Public Health in Sheffield

The current government legislation states that businesses serving food and alcohol must close by 10pm. This includes pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes and takeaways, and relates to collections and deliveries, as well as in-house service.

Sheffield has been placed in the High category, or Tier 2 in terms of covid-19 restrictions.