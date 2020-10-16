Giant tents erected at Hull burial ground as part of major road upgrade works

Two giant tents have been erected at a burial ground in Hull as part of works on a major road upgrade.

7m Height of the two tents

135m Combined length of the two tents

They both stand at seven metres tall, and are unmissable at 3,512 metres square and 962 metres square.

They have been put in place at Trinity Street burial ground as part of Highways England’s A63 Castle Street scheme, a major road upgrade that promises to transform Hull by creating a much better connection between the city centre and the retail and docks area.

Both of the tents, which have a combined length of 135 metres and are in some places as wide as 50 metres, are likely to be in place for around 12 months at the 237-year-old burial ground, which lies partially within the area where the scheme improvements need to be carried out.

There are currently 25 archaeologists working on site and over the course of the project this will increase to a team of 85.

The careful and sensitive process of exhumation, which is being done with permission from the Church of England, started this week and is expected to take just under one year.

This delicate work is being done with the upmost care. The tents provide a private setting in which the team of experiences archaeologists can oversee this meticulous process in a sensitive way. Highways England assistant project manager Frances Oliver

The Castle Street scheme, which got underway in June, hopes to support Hull’s economic growth, improve journeys to and from the city centre, and help the Port of Hull to flourish.

Castle Street is a key scheme in Transport for the North’s strategic transport plan, and will see the creation of a new junction by lowering the level of the A63 at the Mytongate junction.