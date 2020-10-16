Tier 2 'high' Covid-19 restrictions have come into force in Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire and York.

The move, for these areas, from the lowest alert level took affect at 0001 this morning.

In each area, indoor household meetings will be banned, on top of the restrictions already in place.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the areas would be moving to a higher tier on Thursday Credit: Press Association

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement of the change to tougher measures on Thursday.

So what are the restrictions now in place in Chesterfield, NE Derbyshire and York?

This is how the restrictions are listed under each tier:

Tier 2 - High - national restrictions remain in place which includes the rule of six and 10pm curfew.

All businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a Covid-Secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law, such as nightclubs.

Certain businesses selling food or drink on their premises are required to close between 10pm and 5am. Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-thru.

Schools, universities and places of worship remain open

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees

Organised indoor sport and exercise classes can continue to take place, provided the Rule of Six is followed

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

People must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space.

People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or to plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the three-tier Covid-19 restrictions system earlier this week in a bid to simplify the rules.

The three tiers are titled MEDIUM, HIGH and VERY HIGH.

