A trainee teacher from Worksop will finally be able to return home after being stranded at a quarantine facility in Italy for 61 days.

Quinn Paczesny, 20, had been teaching English at a summer school with two friends, when he tested positive for coronavirus.

After the first positive test, the trio were tested weekly.

They were stuck in isolation after repeatedly failing to provide two negative test results, which was Italy's requirement before being released from quarantine.

But today, after a change in the law in the country, he has finally been allowed to travel home.

Quinn Paczesny: