Yorkshire Ambulance Service is taking 'Restart a Heart Day' online today.

It usually visits hundreds of schools across the region to teach pupils CPR face-to-face, but that has not been possible this year due to Covid-19.

Digital lessons will show how to deliver the potentially life-saving skill safely during the pandemic.

The lessons will also feature a video demonstrating how to perform CPR correctly featuring various famous faces from across the region including our very own Christine Talbot and Jon Mitchell.

52% People who thought CPR should only be done by professionals wearing PPE during pandemic

New research has revealed that more than half of adults in Yorkshire and the Humber thought that all bystander CPR should only be carried out by professionals wearing PPE during the pandemic, or they didn't know.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service is urging members of the public to act immediately and perform CPR when someone has collapsed and stopped breathing while taking simple steps to reduce the risk of Covid-19.