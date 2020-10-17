Nearly fifty organisations across Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire are set to be awarded more than £4 million by the Government, in a bid to help arts and cultural businesses through the pandemic.

On Saturday (17 Oct), the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and Arts Council England announced that a further 588 cultural and creative organisations across the country are to receive a share of £76 million as part of a vital financial boost from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

In Yorkshire and the Humber this investment will help save 47 theatres, galleries, performance groups, arts organisations, museums and local venues facing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, to ensure they have a sustainable future and continue to bring joy to local communities and international audiences.

The recipients are those that applied for grants of under £1 million in the second round of the Culture Recovery Fund.

The Hepworth art gallery in Wakefield is just one of 47 organisations in Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire to receive funding. Credit: PA

This funding will help organisations create work and performances, and plan for reopening. Although many were still active in lockdown, using creative ways to reach audiences.

The funding distributed, follows £257 million awarded to 1385 organisations on Monday (12 Oct).

Further announcements on the funding administered by Arts Council England will follow soon; applicants for grants of over £1 million, and those that applied to the Repayable Finance programme, will be notified of their outcomes shortly.

Organisations that will be receiving funding in Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire include:

Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival

The Hepworth Wakefield Trust

Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre

Rotherham Music

Sheffield Industrial Museums Trust

Yorkshire Museum of Farming

Yorkshire Youth and Music

Ilkley Playhouse

This is more vital funding to protect cultural gems across the country, save jobs and prepare the arts to bounce back. Through Arts Council England we are delivering the biggest ever investment in the arts in record time. Hundreds of millions of pounds are already making their way to thousands of organisations. Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden

Sarah Maxfield, Area Director North, Arts Council England said: “The pandemic has had a massive impact on the whole range of organisations working in the North’s cultural sector - theatres, music venues, festivals, museums and the companies who support them with technical sound, light and staging services.

"The cultural sector makes a huge contribution to The North’s economy, quality of life and communities.

"We are announcing much needed investment and support from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund to a group of organisations across the North - with more announcements in the coming weeks - providing an essential lifeline so the cultural sector can survive and come back strongly in the future.”