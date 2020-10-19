Watch the full interview on Good Morning Britain

A Worksop trainee teacher has finally arrived back to the UK after spending nine weeks quarantining in in Italy.

Quinn Paczesny, 20 and his friends (Rhys James, 23 and Will Castle, 22) had been teaching English at a summer school, when they all tested positive for COVID-19 back on August 17 in Florence.

Following their positive test results, the three men were put into three separate hotel rooms in an isolation facility.

Quinn Paczesny had been stranded at the quarantine facility for 61 days

Rhys, Quinn and Will were not allowed to leave quarantine until they tested negative for the virus twice.

The friends described their situation as an "eternal hell" after being told they could be in their rooms for anywhere between two weeks to 12 months.

In total, Quinn was stuck in the Italian quarantine facility for 61 days.

But now, after testing negative twice, Quinn has been able to return home, following a law change in Italy.

The boys held up a sign at the airport asking Netflix for a documentary about their experience. Credit: ITV

Speaking On Good Morning Britain during Monday's show, Quinn said it was a "surreal moment" being able to hug his Mum and Dad.

Joking about the first thing he wanted when he returned home, Quinn said "a bottle of red wine and a Chinese.'' He added that he didn't want anymore pasta after eating it nearly everyday in quarantine.

Quinn and Rhys arrived at the airport with a sign that read 'Netflix, where's our documentary.?'

The boys all returned home just in time to escape new two-week quarantining rules for people returning to Britain from Italy.