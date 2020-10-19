York leaders claim there are ''no plans'' to move the city to Tier 3, the highest level of coronavirus restrictions in England.

It comes amid speculation that Tier 3 lockdown restrictions could be announced for Sheffield, Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees and York.

Earlier today, the Mayor of Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, confirmed that he was in talks with the government about the coronavirus alert level for the region.

On Saturday (17th October), York moved into Tier 2 after a rise in coronavirus cases.

This means indoor household meetings are now banned for residents of City of York Council, on top of the restrictions already in place.

Covid tiers: What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

Sharon Stoltz, Director of Public Health, for City of York Council said “We are aware of media speculation that York could soon move to Tier 3.

''There are currently no plans to move York into Tier 3 and we have not received anything from central government to suggest that this is likely.

“This weekend saw Tier 2 restrictions come in place to slow the spread of Coronavirus. I want to thank residents and businesses for their hard work in adapting to the new restrictions and I would ask that everyone continues to practice ‘Hands. Face. Space’, to stay at home if asked to by test and trace, and to get a test if you have symptoms.''