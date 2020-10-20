100 jobs to be cut at Leeds Bradford Airport

It has been confirmed that 107 workers are to be made redundant at Leeds Bradford Airport because of the financial impact of the pandemic.

Staff at the airport are now being consulted about the cutbacks.

Managers say the cuts are necessary for the business to survive the short-term impact of the crisis. The airport already shed 102 jobs earlier this year after a previous consultation.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said:

“We are deeply saddened to be consulting with a number of colleagues due to the impact of the global pandemic.

"Like most businesses, we are operating in extraordinary circumstances and this has led to some difficult decisions.

"The long-term prognosis for aviation is very different to the short-term constraints our business faces and we regrettably must act to safeguard the business.”