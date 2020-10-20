Christmas Markets: the events still taking place around the region

The Christmas season is fast approaching and the region's wonderful festive markets usually draw thousands of people from far and wide - with shops, delicious food stalls and the cosy Christmassy atmosphere.

However, some of our favourite markets have been cancelled this year, due to restrictions and social distancing rules.

Below is a list of which Christmas Markets have been cancelled, and which ones are still going ahead, during this very different festive period.

Leeds Christkindelmarkt (German market): Cancelled

A statement from the organisers:

“After bringing the first German Christmas market to Leeds many years ago, we have worked with Leeds City Council, the stallholders and other partners to make it the popular event that it is today. Because of its importance to the public, traders and local economy, the arguments as to whether the Christmas Market should go ahead were considered very carefully. However, the health and safety of visitors have to be the top priority."

York St Nicholas Fair: Cancelled

A statement from the organisers:

"Sadly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, York’s St Nicholas Fair will not be going ahead this year. The health and wellbeing of our residents, visitors, traders and the city as a whole is, as ever, our top priority and so this year we will instead focus on a virtual Christmas market."

Harrogate Christmas Market: Cancelled

A statement from the organisers:

"Sadly the decision has been made not to hold the ever popular Harrogate Christmas Market in 2020. Due to complexities of Coronavirus measures organisers decided this is the responsible decision, but want all their regular visitors to know Harrogate will be open for Christmas shopping this year and from 12 November the Christmas lights will be on. "

Grassington Dickensian Festival and Christmas Market: Cancelled

A statement from the organisers:

"After many weeks of deliberation, advice-taking from the Authorities and a concern to protect the community of Grassington amid the uncertainty of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and necessary safety restrictions, the Dickensian Festival Committee has taken the unprecedented decision to cancel the 2020 Festival. We shall be back bigger and better for our 40TH anniversary in 2021."

Christmas stall

Richmond Town Christmas Market: Cancelled

A statement from the organisers:

"The unpredictable and ever changing environment we live in has made it difficult to commit to running this community event safely. So unfortunately, after looking at all the options open to us, the Christmas Market Committee have decided not to host the Richmond Christmas Market this year."

Whitby Christmas Festival: Cancelled

A statement from the organisers:

"The 2020 Festival has been cancelled because of the uncertainty caused by the restrictions imposed in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, which have severely affected our ability to work in preparation."

Knaresborough Christmas Market: Cancelled

A statement from the organisers:

"The 2020 Christmas Market was planned for Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th December but sadly cannot go ahead in view of the current Coronavirus situation. We look forward to welcoming you back in 2021."

Enchanted Bodsworth Hall - Doncaster : Cancelled

A statement from the organisers:

"Due to the current government guidelines regarding social distancing unfortunately we will not be running our Enchanted events in 2020. Our first priority during this time is the health and well-being of our visitors, staff and volunteers."

Christmas Market

Bedale Christmas Street Market: Still going ahead

Statement from the organisers:

"The 2020 Bedale Christmas Street Market will take place on Saturday 28th November 2020 in the Market Place. For obvious public health reasons there will not be a Christmas Lights Swicth On, but the Market will be large and enjoyable, with social distancing helped by the Market Place being closed to traffic."

The Piece Hall Christmas Fair - Halifax: Still going ahead

Statement from the organiser:

"Following careful planning, The Piece Hall is excited to bring some festive cheer to Halifax this Christmas, with a safety designed programme of events and activities to celebrate the winter season."

The Hepworth Wakefield Christmas Fair: Moving online

Statement from the organisers:

"Due to the impact of Covid-19 upon our operations, our 2020 Christmas Fair will take place online via our website and Instagram."