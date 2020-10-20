Public urged to only use Doncaster A&E in 'genuine emergency'

Hospitals in Doncaster and Bassetlaw said today emergency admissions for Covid-19 are continuing to rise.

According to figures, 141 patients have been admitted at three hospitals in the area and eight people are currently in intensive care.

It has led to an appeal by managers for the public to use Doncaster Royal Infirmary's Accident and Emergency department only if they need "genuine emergency care" or if they have a scheduled appointment.

A spokesperson said:

"The Same Day Health Centre, your local practice, pharmacies and NHS 111 can all provide care for non-emergency illnesses and injuries.

"This will leave our Emergency Department teams free to concentrate on those patients in the most urgent need.

“Please only come to our hospital if it’s a genuine emergency or if you have a scheduled appointment. Thank you very much for your support.”