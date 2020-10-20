Shocking image shows newly-wed couple pose on railway for wedding shots

A bride and groom who used railway tracks in North Yorkshire for a backdrop for their wedding photographs have been condemned by Network Rail.

The rail company is reminding people about the dangers of trespassing on the railway, as the number of incidents over the summer rocketed.

Over 5,000 Trespass incidents recorded between June and September 2020

Network Rail has launched a new safety campaign and released a number of images showing people behaving recklessly during the summer months. In one shocking image, a couple were caught on CCTV standing on a line near Whitby in July.

Commenting on the trespassing incidents, Allan Spence of Network Rail said:

We often warn families at this time of year as kids enjoy school half term holidays. But this time we are appealing to adults in particular. Please, make sure you know the rail safety basics and pass that knowledge onto your loved ones. Lead by example and stay off the tracks. No ifs, no buts - no tears. Allan Spence, Network Rail

Superintendent Alison Evans, British Transport Police added

“The railway is not an appropriate or safe setting for a photographic backdrop, no matter how scenic the setting. Every time someone strays onto the rail network they are not only putting themselves at risk of serious, life-threatening injury, but also delaying essential journeys. "

She added: "passenger and freight trains are still using the railway 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, providing much needed services of transporting people and goods. Please, stay off the track”.