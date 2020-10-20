Temporary jury rooms have been installed at courts across Yorkshire as part of a government move to tackle the impact of coronavirus on the justice system.

The temporary buildings have been set up at Bradford, Hull and Leeds courts, to act as jury rooms, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

The move is in a bid to free up eight more court rooms inside so they can carry on hearing trials while jury deliberations are taking place.

The cabins have been fitted with plastic screens, have hand sanitiser stations and enough space for two-metre social distancing.

More are expected to be set up at more courts across England and Wales in the coming months - including in Grimsby.

The efforts are in a bid to clear the backlog of cases which has been exacerbated by the pandemic after buildings were shut during lockdown earlier this year.