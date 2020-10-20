Two arrested after man shot in Scunthorpe

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Scunthorpe last night (Monday, October 19)

Armed officers were called to Dale Street by paramedics around 11:45pm, after reports that a man had been shot.

This morning a number of forensic investigators were examining the scene to establish what happened.

Detectives say an investigation has been launched and officers remain at the scene on Dale Street where a cordon is in place.