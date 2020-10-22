Watch Chris Kiddey's report

The Royal British Legion launched its annual Poppy Appeal today (Thursday 22 October) but coronavirus restrictions mean it'll be rather different in 2020.

Many of the elderly veterans who normally help out can't this year because of the pandemic.

People are being urged to support the appeal in different ways this year Credit: ITV Calendar

The Royal British Legion has around 40,000 volunteers, but because so many are elderly or vulnerable, numbers could be down by 30% this year.

Debbie harding from the Royal British Legion explains: "What we are finding is a lot of the armed forces community are suffering more this year because of the pandemic than normal.

"A lot of them are feeling very socially isolated so we are doing our best to keep in tough with them and keep their spirits up"

This year people won't be able to gather at memorials Credit: ITV Calendar

Keith Webster, who's 86, has helped to raise £130,000 as part of a team selling poppies at a Bradford supermarket but he won't be on duty in the next couple of weeks.

He explained: "I also deliver poppies in my local Shipley and Bradford area, normally 35 boxes. It has affected us badly this year. I have only got 12 out. Everyone's frightened of Covid."

For 2020 the public are being urged to support the appeal in different ways such as downloading printable poppies or getting them sent in the post.

This years appeal is being backed by a TV campaign, with the hope that even though people can't gather at memorials this year, those who sacrificed so much in the service of their country will still be remembered.