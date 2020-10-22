With businesses across South Yorkshire facing closure due to Tier 3 restrictions, what support is available for them?

Tier 3 means pubs and bars must close, unless they are serving substantial meals, with betting shops, adult gaming centres, casinos and soft play centres also being forced to close.

At the start of the pandemic, support was managed centrally through the government, but this time, regional lockdown support is being handled by local authorities.

But the government has announced two core schemes will be available to all areas - the expanded Job Support Scheme (furlough) and Local Restrictions Support Grant.

A total of £30million has been announced by the government to support businesses across South Yorkshire.

So how can businesses across the area access financial support?

Sheffield

On its website, Sheffield City Council states it is "awaiting full information on further restrictions, closures and support for businesses." following the region's move into Tier 3.

The council details a Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan scheme for businesses based in the UK, with a turnover of no more than £45 million per year.

There is also the Coronavirus Bounce Back Loan Scheme to help small and medium-sized businesses to borrow between £2,000 and £50,000.

A dedicated webpage is available with details on how businesses across the city can access support. For further information click here.

Businesses with concerns are urged to contact dedicated advisors:

Telephone: 0114 224 5000

Email: businesssheffield@sheffield.gov.uk

Doncaster

Doncaster Council says it will "announce more in the coming days" regarding what the move to Tier 3 will mean for businesses.

A dedicated webpage is available with details on how businesses across the area can access support. For further information click here.

Business Doncaster also offers a helpline via the council's website, for further information:

Telephone: 01302 735555.

Rotherham

A dedicated webpage is available with details on how businesses across the area can access support. For further information click here.

Barnsley

A dedicated webpage is available with details on how businesses across the area can access support. For further information click here.

