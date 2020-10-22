British Transport Police is urging people in Yorkshire to be aware of the dangers of trespassing on railway lines after a spate of near misses on the Leeds to Micklefield route.

In the past month 13 incidents of trespass and obstruction have resulted in police call outs, damage to trains and delays to services in the area.

They include items such as a scooter and a bike being deliberately place on the line and hit by trains, people trespassing on the lines and stones being thrown at a train.

Inspector Richard Price said: "Despite repeated warnings about the danger of the railway, In recent weeks we have seen an increase in the number of people trespassing, particularly on this line.

"In three instances, trains have struck obstructions that have been placed on the line. Placing items on the tracks can ultimately cause a derailment and consequently serious injury and potential loss of life.

"We are constantly patrolling the railways using a range of tactics and work with our partners at Network Rail to prevent incidents like these.

"Every time someone strays onto the rail network they are putting themselves at risk of serious, life-threatening injury. Please, stay off the track."

In an attempt to clamp down on criminal activity, uniformed and plain clothes officers will be patrolling the line along with the specialist disruption team and Network Rail.

Matt Foote, Route Operations Manager for the area including Leeds and Micklefield, said: "Any member of the public who goes onto the railway is putting not only themselves at risk, but also the wellbeing and safety of passengers and railway workers.

"Watching the trains go by is one thing, but laying objects on the track or throwing items at passing trains is reckless and irresponsible.

"What to some might seem like a bit of fun could have unintended life-changing consequences for others and I ask that anyone thinking of going near the railway with the intention of causing disruption really thinks about the impact their actions could have on themselves and others."