Police confirm 10-year-old Steven Duffield as victim of fatal collision in Hull

The 10-year-old boy who died following a collision on Anlaby Road on Monday 19 October has been named by police as Steven Duffield from Hull.

According to officer, a blue BMW collided with two boys riding a bike at 6.10pm on Monday.

Both boys were taken to hospital, where Steven died as a result of his injuries.

The other boy, who has been named by his family as 11-year-old Mason Deakin, is in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries and is in a stable and no longer life threatening condition.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested by Humberside Police at the scene on suspicion of driving offences, has been released under investigation.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and officers are urging witnesses to contact them on 101.